CT Senate unanimously passes bill easing outdoor dining rules

The Connecticut Senate on Tuesday passed House Bill 6610, an Act Concerning the Provision of Outdoor Food and Beverage Service by Restaurants, with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

The bill allows cities and towns to loosen zoning rules and other regulations to help restaurants through March 31, 2022. It has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont, who is expected to sign it into law.

Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch said the bill will help the state’s restaurant industry and its many small, local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Our industry is grateful that the state Senate has acted on this bill quickly and in a bipartisan manner,” Dolch said, “sending a message that Connecticut can rally around our state’s many local restaurants, the vast majority of which are small businesses. Their work will give restaurants a greater ability to plan ahead, to make it through this pandemic, and to be part of Connecticut’s economic recovery.”

The restaurant group is also supporting passage of a related bill put forward by Lamont, House Bill 6448, which would streamline the processes for municipalities to permit outdoor dining in their towns.

That bill is pending in the Planning & Development Committee.

More than 600 Connecticut restaurants have closed since the pandemic began, according to the association.