Pace’s Haub School of Law ranked No. 1 in U.S. environmental law programs

Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains has been ranked as a top school for environmental law in the U.S. News and World Report’s latest ranking of the country’s top graduate programs.

Haub was tied for first place with two other schools: The Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in Portland and The School of Law at University of California, Berkeley.

The institutions in the ranking are evaluated based on a combination of criteria, including peer and professional assessment, selectivity, post graduation employment rates, bar passage rate, average debt incurred, student-faculty ratio and instruction, library and support services, among other factors.

“For decades our environmental law program has led the way in training environmental defenders and advocates who have gone on to serve in law firms, government agencies and NGOs around the world,” said Horace Anderson, dean of the Elisabeth Haub School of Law. “We are proud that the faculty scholarship, teaching quality and the experiential learning opportunities we provide our students are recognized at the pinnacle of the field.”

The school offers more than 40 environmental law courses, including energy law and policy, resource conservation, sustainable development and climate change.

According to Rex Bossert, spokesperson for the school, the Environmental Litigation Clinic, the Food and Beverage Law Clinic, the Jeffrey G. Miller National Environmental Law Moot Court Competition and the Environmental Law and Policy Hack Competition are all widely known features of Haub’s environmental law programs.

It also runs on-campus research centers such as the Pace Energy and Climate Center and the Land Use Law Center, and is a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

In the general ranking of law schools nationwide, Pace came in at No. 139, and was tied for No. 55 for part-time law programs.