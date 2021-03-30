DraftKings pins down official gaming partner agreement with WWE

DraftKings will become an official gaming partner of WWE, subject to regulatory approval in all applicable jurisdictions.

The collaboration centers on DraftKings’ free-to-play pools product and will launch with an inaugural free-to-play pool at WWE’s two-night “WrestleMania” event on April 10 and 11.

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer at WWE in Stamford, said the agreement establishes the company’s first-ever free-to-play gaming partner.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans,” she said, “and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand.”

“This relationship helps fuel the engagement and drama of WWE’s signature matchups and storylines as audiences enjoy the second-screen experiences our products provide,” added DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz.

Pursuant to the agreement with WWE, DraftKings will receive an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding for WWE pay-per-view events. Additionally, both WWE fans and DraftKings customers will be able to participate in a number of integrated, free-to-play pools contests and products and experience digital promotion and program integration.