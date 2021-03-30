Norwalk River Valley Trail expands into Ridgefield

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) has announced plans to extend into Ridgefield.

The NRVT is building a 30-mile trail from the Long Island Sound in Norwalk to Danbury’s Tarrywile Park. Portions of the trail exist in Norwalk and Wilton and a new 1.2-mile trail section is opening this spring in Redding.

The “Ridgefield Ramble” portion of the trail will begin at Route 7 and Simpaug Turnpike and stretch for 1.6 miles to connect with the Redding section at Bobby’s Court. The Redding section will consist of a 10-foot-wide crushed stone surface that is accessible for wheelchairs, bicycles and baby strollers.

NRVT is in the final approval stage of a $2.3 million state construction grant, with an additional $180,000 needed to be raised to complete the design and engineering on the project. NRVT announced that Jane and David Ott of Darien have donated $50,000 to start the fundraising for the Ridgefield Ramble section.

“The NRVT is thrilled to have the support of the Otts, who are true believers in the value of the NRVT for Fairfield County,” said Beth Merrill, NRVT executive director. “With this generous donation, we can initiate final planning for this important first section in Ridgefield.”