Legoland fined $346K by NY state environmental agency

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has levied $346,000 in fines against the Legoland theme park in Goshen for three dozen violations.

According to a New York Post report, the DEC previously fined Legoland $265,550 for violations in 2018 and 2019. The new fines are related to the muddy runoff from the theme park’s construction site into the adjacent Otterkill Creek.

The $500 million Legoland project is on a 523-acre parcel off Route 17. The attraction is owned by British-based Merlin Entertainments, which operates more than 130 amusement sites, 19 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Merlin estimated that it hosted 67 million people a year.

Although Legoland has promised a 2021 opening, the theme park has yet to announce a specific premiere date.