Damian Murphy announced as new Peckham Industries CEO

Longtime Peckham Industries President and CEO John R. Peckham will step down from his position next month, and the Brewster construction materials company has announced that Damian Murphy is set to take his place.

Murphy, who will also take a seat on the company’s board of directors, has over two decades of experience in the industry. He founded OPL Advisors, a construction materials advisory firm, in 2018, and was a regional president and founding member at Summit Materials, regional president at Oldcastle Materials and regional vice president at Aggregate Industries prior to that. The change is effective April 12.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead Peckham Industries forward,” Murphy said. “Under John’s leadership PII has overcome adversity and tough economic times. It has thrived and grown to be the leader in the market, built upon strong family values of doing what is right and supporting the community. It is an exceptional business. I am excited to work with the Peckham team and continue to deliver quality products and services to our customers in a safe and friendly environment.”

After stepping down from his role as president and CEO, which he has held since 1992, Peckham will serve as chairman of the board of directors.

“Damian is a great choice to become Peckham’s next CEO and lead the company forward in this next phase of growth and value creation of this nearly 100-year-old company, one of the largest family-owned businesses in the construction materials industry,” Peckham said.

Founded in 1924, Peckham Industries is a leading materials supplier in the Northeast region, producing materials for road and building construction and maintenance. In 2018, Peckham moved its headquarters from White Plains to Brewster. It operates 25 facilities throughout New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.