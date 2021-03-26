New York state sets aside over $52 million in grants for farmland conservation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that $52.5 million in grants will be put toward an effort to protect at-risk farmland in New York state.

“Protecting New York farmland is critical to our agricultural industry, helping to ensure our farmers can continue to produce healthy foods for our communities and invest in their operations,” Cuomo said. “As a result of the historic levels of funding being offered, and with eligibility expanded for this important program, we are providing even more opportunities for our farmers to conserve valuable agricultural land, protecting the future vitality of New York farming.”

Available through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grant (FPIG) program, it is the highest level of funding in the initiative’s 25-year history.

The program provides funding for counties, municipalities, soil and water districts and land trusts to lead local farmland protection efforts. Most frequently, the grants are utilized to purchase development rights on individual farms. They can also be used to make legislative changes that affect local agriculture or cover costs associated with donating land for agricultural conservation.

This year, funds will be spread across the state’s 10 economic development regions, which are eligible for $5 million each.

Also new this year is the inclusion of the agroforestry, equine and wine sectors in the eligibility criteria.

Multiple objectives, including food security, climate resiliency and source water protection, will this year be allowed in projects funded by the grant program. Landowners who propose a project for their land that is focused on climate resiliency or source water protection will be offered an incentive payment.

“Preserving farmland for the next generation is a goal of every farmer,” said David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau. “Today’s announcement will expand opportunities across the state for farms to take part in this important program, providing economic support and helping to ensure prime farmland stays productive.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced over $20.9 million in funding for dairy farms through the FPIG Dairy Transitions Farmland Protection Initiative, and over $10.8 million for farms outside the dairy sector through the FPIG Farm Operations in Transition Farmland Protection Initiative. That round of funding financed 30 farmland conservation projects mainly throughout the capital region, Finger Lakes, central New York and the Mohawk Valley.