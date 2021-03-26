Home Food & Beverage PepsiCo teams with Peeps on marshmallow-flavored soda

PepsiCo teams with Peeps on marshmallow-flavored soda

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

PepsiCo is partnering with Just Born Quality Confections, the manufacturer of the Peeps brand of marshmallow candy, to create a limited-edition Pepsi x Peeps soft drink.

The new beverage will combine the traditional Pepsi taste with Peeps’ marshmallow flavoring. Pepsi x Peeps will be packaged in 7.5 oz mini-cans with the bright yellow, pink and blue hues associated with the Peeps brand.

The companies are also hosting a sweepstakes with 10 grand prizes of an “epic collector’s package” of the new beverage.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleCT couple indicted in alleged $17.9M fraud against Curry Automotive of Greenburgh
Next articleFloor & Decor to open first Connecticut store in Danbury
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here