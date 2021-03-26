PepsiCo teams with Peeps on marshmallow-flavored soda

PepsiCo is partnering with Just Born Quality Confections, the manufacturer of the Peeps brand of marshmallow candy, to create a limited-edition Pepsi x Peeps soft drink.

The new beverage will combine the traditional Pepsi taste with Peeps’ marshmallow flavoring. Pepsi x Peeps will be packaged in 7.5 oz mini-cans with the bright yellow, pink and blue hues associated with the Peeps brand.

The companies are also hosting a sweepstakes with 10 grand prizes of an “epic collector’s package” of the new beverage.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”