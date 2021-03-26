Floor & Decor to open first Connecticut store in Danbury

Floor & Decor, a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, is opening its first Connecticut location on March 31 at 116 Federal Road in Danbury.

The 75,000-square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will have a team of roughly 50 full-time and part-time associates. As part of the opening festivities, the store is giving away a $5,000 “Floor Makeover.”

The retailer is also planning to open a store in Fairfield at the former site of the Kohl’s department store. Construction is underway at the site; no opening date has been announced for that location’s opening.