Somers shopping center listed for sale at $3M

A retail shopping center and an adjoining lot in Somers have been listed together for sale at $3 million.

The 1.59-acre property at 155 Route 202 is a single-story retail shopping center with a 9,478-square-foot building that is 100% leased to 11 tenants; it includes 60 parking spaces.

The listing also includes 4 Lovell St., an adjacent unimproved parcel that encompasses 1.19 acres.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the broker for the listing.