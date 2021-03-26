Campus CEOs named at Norwalk, Danbury colleges

The Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR) has named campus CEOs at five of its community colleges, including in Norwalk and Danbury, effective June 4.

The BOR tapped Cheryl DeVonish as CEO at Norwalk Community College. Before being named the school’s interim CEO in 2019, DeVonish served as its chief operating officer, which included the portfolio of Dean of Administration and Director of Human Resources, and was NCC’s Chief Diversity & Equity Officer, Special Advisor to the President’s Office.

During her tenure as interim CEO, NCC launched the Connecticut Students for a Dream Unafraid Educators Initiative, partnered with Fairfield Counties Community Foundation Fund for Women and Girls for the NCC’s Sister Circle initiative, and expanded NCC’s Uplift Program in support of NCC Male students of Color.

Calling DeVonish “the right person at the right time,” Thomas Coley, regional president of the Shoreline-West said, “She has been an effective leader as interim CEO for the last two years and in several executive level positions over her six years at Norwalk.

“Also, I am pleased that she will continue to serve as a critical member of the Shoreline West Region executive leadership team,” Coley continued. “Her appointment provides important continuity and stability that will help lead the campus and region as we move forward with efforts to meet the educational and training needs of our students and communities.”

In addition, Lisa Dresdner will become campus CEO of Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury and Danbury. She currently serves as interim CEO of NVCC, where she oversees campus day-to-day operations and has led the school’s Covid Re-Opening Plan on both campuses.

Dresdner joined the Naugatuck staff in 2015 as associate dean of Liberal Arts/Behavioral and Social Sciences, and in 2018 was selected to serve as dean of Academic Affairs.

Also named campus CEOs were Michelle Coach at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield; Karen Hynick at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson; and Darryl Reome at Tunxis Community College in Farmington.

Each campus CEO have an annualized salary of $155,250.

The appointments come in the midst of the BOR’s efforts to merge its 12 independent community colleges into a single accredited institution, known as Connecticut State Community College, by 2023.