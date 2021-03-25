Get ready to shuck: Norwalk Oyster Festival returns at summer’s end

After its cancellation due to Covid-19 last year, the 43rd annual Norwalk Oyster Fest will return for 2021 from Sept. 10-12.

The Norwalk Seaport Association, a nonprofit that hosts the event each year, said that the city of Norwalk had granted their approval for the event. It will be held, as usual, in Norwalk’s Veterans Park.

Proceeds from the event support multiple efforts of the association, including maintenance of the Sheffield Island Lighthouse, publicly accessible ferry service and environmental education programs.

Over 35,000 people are expected to attend, according to the association. All participants will be expected to abide by city, state and federal Covid-19 guidelines that are applicable at the time of the festival.

Performers have not yet been announced, but applications are open for merchants, food vendors, nonprofits and festival sponsorships, available at seaport.org/norwalk-oyster-festival.