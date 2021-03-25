Sports and online betting, EV bills move forward in CT legislature

Bills allowing sports and online betting, as well as direct-to-consumer sales of electric vehicles, have passed their respective committees, bringing them all one step closer to reality in Connecticut.

The Joint Public Safety and Security Committee has approved three betting-related bills, including HB 6451, which formalizes the agreement the state reached earlier this month with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. That agreement still must be approved by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Committee also passed SB 146, which addresses additional details about the agreement, and HB 6512, which provides certain protections to consumers who engage in sports wagering.

Paul Mounds, the governor’s chief of staff, has indicated that sports betting could be legalized in time for the NFL season, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Committee has approved SB 127, which would allow EV manufacturers such as Tesla and Rivian to sell their products directly to consumers rather than through dealerships.

The proposal has drawn the ire of Connecticut car dealers for the past several years, who have protested that such a measure would negatively impact their sales and be a disservice to consumers.

Currently Connecticut residents interested in buying vehicles from such manufacturers must travel outside of the state to do so. Connecticut is one of six states that bar direct sales by automobile manufacturers.