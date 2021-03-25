Connecticut saw second-to-lowest personal income growth in 2020

Connecticut residents saw a lower rate of personal income growth last year that was half the national average, according to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

During 2020, Connecticut recorded a 3% uptick in personal income, compared with the 6% national average. Connecticut ranked second to last for personal income growth last year, with only Wyoming ranking lower with its 2.4% increase.

Connecticut also ranked lowest among the New England states, with neighboring Rhode Island and Massachusetts outpacing the state with personal income growth rates of 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively.

Arizona and Montana tied as the states with the highest personal income growth in 2020, at 8.4% each, followed by Utah at 8.2% and Idaho at 8.1%. New York generated a 4.7% increase.

The following 10 states have the highest per capita income, according to Statista: