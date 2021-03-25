Connecticut saw second-to-lowest personal income growth in 2020

Connecticut residents saw a lower rate of personal income growth last year that was half the national average, according to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
During 2020, Connecticut recorded a 3% uptick in personal income, compared with the 6% national average. Connecticut ranked second to last for personal income growth last year, with only Wyoming ranking lower with its 2.4% increase.
Connecticut also ranked lowest among the New England states, with neighboring Rhode Island and Massachusetts outpacing the state with personal income growth rates of 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively.
Arizona and Montana tied as the states with the highest personal income growth in 2020, at 8.4% each, followed by Utah at 8.2% and Idaho at 8.1%. New York generated a 4.7% increase.
The following 10 states have the highest per capita income, according to Statista:
- District of Columbia – $84,538
- Connecticut – $79,087
- Massachusetts – $74,967
- New York – $71,440
- New Jersey – $70,979
- California – $66,661
- Maryland – $65,683
- Washington – $64,898
- New Hampshire – $63,880
- Wyoming – $63,316