Ray Dalio: ‘Good probability’ U.S. will try to outlaw bitcoin

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of the Westport-headquartered hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is predicting the U.S. government may attempt to outlaw bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In an interview on the Yahoo Finance talk show “Influencers with Andy Serwer,” Dalio said that bitcoin “has proven itself over the last 10 years – it proved it hasn’t been hacked (and) it’s by and large therefore worked on an operational basis.”

While acknowledging the increased popularity in bitcoin could create a financial bubble, Dalio nonetheless observed that it “has built a significant following” – which could raise red flags in Washington if policymakers see it as a challenge to the government’s “monopoly on controlling the supply and demand” within banking.

Although he wondered if the federal government had the legal authority to prohibit cryptocurrency activities, he believed it would find a way to put a halt to this sector.

“So, I think that it would be very likely that you will have it under a certain set of circumstances outlawed the way gold was outlawed,” Dalio said. “And you’re watching that question arise in India today. India today is making the move to outlaw possession of it.”