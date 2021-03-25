Center for Family Justice to open 9,000 sf safehouse for abuse victims

The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport has acquired a 9,000-square-foot property that will be used as a safehouse for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

The site, dubbed “Empowerhouse,” is double the resident capacity of the center’s current location. The site is not being disclosed to ensure the security of its’ residents, who will receive emergency housing and free support services.

A $3.5 million fundraising campaign has been launched to fully equip the safehouse, which is scheduled to open this fall. Bob’s Discount Furniture said it would provide furnishings for the entire complex.

The Center for Family Justice, which marks its 125th anniversary this year, serves Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull residents.