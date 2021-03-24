Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has announced her next business venture — Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee.

The actress has been busy promoting her specialty coffee line from her Irvington home, a $4.5 million mansion that she bought with husband Michael Douglas in 2019. Before that, the pair had owned properties in Bedford.

The line is an expansion of her Casa Zeta-Jones brand, through which she also curates and sells luxury clothing, beauty products, shoes and home decor.

“Introducing elegant products that also surprise by being both practical and indulgent is key to my mission for Casa Zeta-Jones,” she said, adding that her love of coffee made it a natural choice to add to the brand.

Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee’s partner in the venture is Icon Global Coffee Co., a fourth-generation, family owned coffee importer, roaster and distributor based in Missouri.

According to Zeta-Jones, the partner was chosen in part for its “crop-to-cup” solution that emphasizes responsible sourcing, sustainability and a more equitable division of profits for growers.

The company has also committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from every purchase to charities of Zeta-Jones’ choosing; the specific charities have not yet been announced.

The collection includes six blends of coffee and a selection of mugs and tumblers.