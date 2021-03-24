Westport’s Embrace Orthodontics opens Stamford office

Westport’s orthodontic practice Embrace Orthodontics has opened an office at 61 4th St. in Stamford.

The Stamford location offers the same technology used by Embrace Orthodontics in Westport, including an iCAT FLX Cone Beam Scanner, iTero Elemental Digital Impressions, digital X-rays and intraoral cameras. Patients can connect to the practice’s free Wi-Fi service and see previews of their teeth after treatment is complete on a digital flat screen monitor.

The practice provides orthodontic care for all ages.

“We’re proud to offer boutique orthodontics and our signature concierge-like services to residents of Stamford,” said partner Dr. Emily Driesman. “But even more than that, we’re excited to welcome new patients to our practice and form lasting personal relationships.”