Sikorsky signs $90.6M contract with U.S. Army

Sikorsky has received a five-year, $90.6 million contract from the U.S. Army for engineering, analysis, test, and technical support services of its H-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters.

The Stratford-headquartered subsidiary of Lockheed Martin was the sole bidder in the Army Contracting Command’s internet procurement process.

The Army uses the H-60 for transporting personnel and cargo on diverse missions, including command and control, aeromedical evacuation and special operations.

The estimated completion date for this contract is March 25, 2026.