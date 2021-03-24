Westport Country Playhouse’s 2021 season will be all-virtual

Westport Country Playhouse will conduct its 2021 season as an all-virtual slate, with no live audience presentations.

The theater, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, will kick off the season in June with the comedy “Tiny House” by Michael Gotch, to be followed in the fall by “Doubt: A Parable,” the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner by John Patrick Shanley. The theater will also stage its Script in Hand play reading series, beginning in April with Evan Zes’ “Rent Control” – additional offerings in the series will occur in June, October and December, with titles to be announced.

A pair of previously staged musical productions recorded in HD videos will be brought back for encore offerings: the 2018 interpretation of “Man of La Mancha” and a second title that will be formally announced pending the securing of streaming rights.

The 2021 season is being offered as an on-demand format and will include Spanish captions. The theater stated that its productions will be rehearsed and filmed under Covid-19 safety protocols.

“We are learning new ways to create theater,” said Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “Because our season will be all-virtual, we’ll be able to invite new audiences to our theater. And for our loyal patrons, we’ll give them more opportunities to engage with the playhouse than ever before – new productions, gems from the archives and online events to interact with each other and our staff.”