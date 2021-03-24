Study: Fairfield County is a great place for families, not homebuyers

Fairfield County is a great place to raise a family but not the best place to buy a house, according to new surveys released by Niche.com.

The survey’s results were determined by a data crunch of home values, property taxes, homeownership rates, crime statistics, public school rankings and other factors culled from federal agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On the list for the best places to raise a family in Connecticut, Fairfield County localities made up six of the top 10 rankings: Old Greenwich (first place), Riverside (third place), Westport (fourth place), Ridgefield (fifth place), New Canaan (eighth place) and Cos Cob (ninth place).

On a separate list for the best places to live in Connecticut, Fairfield County occupied four of the top 10 spots: Westport (fifth place), Southport (sixth place), Old Greenwich (seventh place) and Ridgefield (eighth place).

The county also secured three places in the top 10 list of Connecticut’s most diverse places to live: Stamford’s West Side neighborhood (fifth place), Bridgeport (sixth place) and Stamford’s Glen Brook neighborhood (eighth place).

However, on the list of the best places to buy a house in Connecticut, Fairfield County was conspicuously absent from the upper rankings. Ridgefield was the highest-ranked locality on the list, coming in at 44th place.