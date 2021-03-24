Bedford home of actor Hank Azaria hits market for $3.25 million

Hank Azaria, famous for his acting credits as well as the voice of several characters on “The Simpsons,” is selling his Westchester County home.

The four-acre, 5,384-square-foot property is at 148 Meeting House Road in Bedford Corners and is listed by Compass. It contains five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, including a one-bed, one-bath guest apartment, and a heated three-car garage.

A farmhouse, built in 1890, it has modern renovations, several of which were added by Azaria. According to Brian Milton, the property’s listing agent, among these additions was a new pool and a pool house that evokes an 18th-century barn.

“As soon as this famed comedian/actor stepped on this property, he knew it was just what he was looking for,” Milton said. “For him, it was the way the property was positioned on the land offering privacy, comfort and country views from every window.⁠⁠”

The house boasts a two-story sunroom with a lofted office; the sunroom is between an open kitchen and family room. The outdoor pool was described by Azaria as his favorite area of the house, according to Milton.

The outdoor space includes gardens, covered patios and a barbecue kitchen.

Azaria still owns a primary residence in New York City’s Upper West Side.