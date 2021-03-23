Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs signs 8,939 sf lease in Fairfield

The certified public accounting and business consulting firm Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs LLP has signed a long-term lease for 8,939 square feet of office space at 2150 Post Road in Fairfield.

The firm will occupy the entire fifth floor of the building, which now becomes 100% occupied with the new tenant.

Eva Kornreich, vice president with Angel Commercial LLC, negotiated the lease with the landlord, 2150 Post Road Realty LLC, on behalf of Knight Rolleri Sheppard and has been contracted to sublease the firm’s previous 3,150-square-foot space at 1499 Post Road in Fairfield.

“The Fairfield County office market vacancy rate is up to 26%, but in the town of Fairfield, the office vacancy rate is 5%,” Kornreich said.