Home Fairfield Medical cannabis telemedicine platform NuggMD debuts Connecticut services

Medical cannabis telemedicine platform NuggMD debuts Connecticut services

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

NuggMD, a medical cannabis telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7L from March 2020 enables state residents to receive their medical marijuana evaluation via telemedicine for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency.

Nugg MDNuggMD’s physicians are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends, with no appointment necessary. Evaluations are priced at $149 and patients who don’t qualify for medical marijuana treatment can receive their evaluation for free.

“We applaud states taking a compassionate stance on patient-safety,” said Kam Babazade, NuggMD co-founder and chief operating officer. “The most at-risk cannabis patients no longer have to brave public waiting rooms to get the relief they need. This is a huge step in the right direction to help everyone stay healthy.”

The NuggMD platform is available in 11 states, including New York.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleGOSPEL MUSIC IN THE HUDSON VALLEY
Next articleKnight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs signs 8,939 sf lease in Fairfield
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here