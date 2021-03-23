Medical cannabis telemedicine platform NuggMD debuts Connecticut services

NuggMD, a medical cannabis telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7L from March 2020 enables state residents to receive their medical marijuana evaluation via telemedicine for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency.

NuggMD’s physicians are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends, with no appointment necessary. Evaluations are priced at $149 and patients who don’t qualify for medical marijuana treatment can receive their evaluation for free.

“We applaud states taking a compassionate stance on patient-safety,” said Kam Babazade, NuggMD co-founder and chief operating officer. “The most at-risk cannabis patients no longer have to brave public waiting rooms to get the relief they need. This is a huge step in the right direction to help everyone stay healthy.”

The NuggMD platform is available in 11 states, including New York.