DMV opens express office in Norwalk credit union

Phil Hall
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened an express office at Nutmeg State Federal Credit Union at 500 West Ave. in Norwalk.

The office will provide residents with driver’s license and state identification card renewals, as well as the REAL ID drivers licenses that will be a requirement on domestic flights later this year. However, it will not process commercial drivers’ licenses or handle suspended licenses.

“This location also offers same-day appointments through the self-service kiosk as well as scheduled times on service tickets,” according to a DMV statement. “Both options allow customers to leave the office and return at their appropriate times. Those with same-day appointments will receive a reminder by text or e-mail near their scheduled service time.”

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union will charge a convenience fee of $8 per DMV transaction, and the fee will be waived for credit union members.

The office is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

