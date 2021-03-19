Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment announces new interim CEO, CFO

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment announced several changes in its executive leadership on March 17.

The company, which owns Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville and other entertainment properties worldwide, will see the departure of its current president and CEO Mario Kontomerkos on March 31. He has held the position since 2017, and was chief financial officer for six years before that.

Ray Pineault, current chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent replacement.

“While we conduct a search for a new CEO, we are thankful for Tribal member and MGE COO Ray Pineault, who will assist as Interim CEO” said James Gessner, Jr., Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “Ray has served his Tribe for over two decades in various roles and capacities, and we look forward to his continued guidance and experience as we search for a new corporate leader,” said Mohegan Tribe Chairman James Gessner Jr.

Pineault’s previous roles include serving as president and CEO of Mohegan Sun Connecticut and as regional president of Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment. As COO, he currently oversees the companies regional presidents around the U.S., Canada and South Korea.

Carol Anderson will also take over as chief financial officer, a position that had been held by Kelly McKinnon since October of 2020.

“Carol’s experience will be key in continuing to promote MGE as a worldwide industry leader in integrated resort entertainment and assisting to steer the organization through this next chapter of development and growth,” Gessner said.

Previously, Anderson was senior vice president of treasury at Scientific Games in Las Vegas.