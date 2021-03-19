Google says CT use of its products generated $6.6 billion in economic activity last year

Google says CT use of its products generated $6.6 billion in economic...

Some 22,000 businesses, publishers, and nonprofits in Connecticut used Google products to increase their online presencelast year, generating $6.6 billion in economic activity, according to the tech giant.

Over 210,000 local businesses have connected with customers through Google services, the company said, noting that since 2009 it has awarded over $7 million in grants to nonprofits and other organizations in the state.

In 2020, Google provided $6.8 million in in-kind search advertising credit to Connecticut nonprofits through the Google Ad Grants program. Over 1,100 Connecticut residents have also enrolled in Google’s IT Support Certificate programsince its launch in 2018.

A Connected Commerce Council poll, conducted Feb. 12-26, 2021, reported that 97% of U.S.-based small business owners say that digital tools have been helpful in running their business, with 81 percent incorporating new digital tools and strategies due to Covid.

Looking forward, small business owners remain optimistic about the future of their businesses, with 92% believing they will maintain or increase their use of digital tools post pandemic.

As previously reported, Google has also announced plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new full time Google jobs across the United States this year.