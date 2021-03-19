Home Banking & Finance Yonkers biotech ContraFect announces public offering of common stock

Yonkers biotech ContraFect announces public offering of common stock

Kevin Zimmerman
Yonkers biotech firm ContraFect Corp. has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

ContraFect — a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing direct lytic agents for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases — expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the completion of the exebacase Phase 3 development program for potential BLA submission for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis, and to fund a Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy trial for exebacase as a treatment for patients with chronic post-operative Staphylococcal prosthetic joint infections.

It also expects to use the proceeds to fund the acceleration of investigational new drug-enabling activities and a Phase 1a/1b trial of CF-370, an engineered gram-negative lysin directly targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

SVB Leerink and Cantor are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

