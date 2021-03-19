Law firm Blair & Potts relocating within Stamford Plaza

Stamford law firm Blair & Potts is moving – but staying within the Stamford Plaza complex.

Blair & Potts partners Rob Buckingham Jr. and Bob DeVellis engaged Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan before their lease expired at Four Stamford Plaza to explore other options. Following what Choyce Peterson described as a wide search of available space in the city, it was ultimately decided to take 6,169 square feet at a newly built office suite at Two Stamford Plaza.

Cognetta and Hannigan negotiated with Margaret Carlson, portfolio manager for landlord RFR Realty.

“We encouraged (Buckingham and DeVellis) to tour all viable options in Stamford, as well as explore available suites in their current complex so they could make a fully informed decision on the best option,” Cognetta said. “We ultimately negotiated a solution that ticked all the boxes, allowing them to retain the quality location their employees and clients appreciated, while providing compelling economic lease terms in a brand-new space.”

Stamford Plaza offers outdoor space, along with a new cafeteria, dry cleaners, renovated fitness center, shuttle to the Stamford train station and covered parking.