Embattled Tronox chief Quinn replaced by two CEOs

Tronox Holdings, the Stamford integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, has appointed John D. Romano and Jean-François Turgeon as co-chief executive officers and as members of the company’s board, effective immediately.

In addition, Ilan Kaufthal has been elected Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

The moves come in the wake of former chairman and CEO Jeffry Quinn’s immediate retirement; he has been on a leave of absence following SEC accusations that he engaged in insider trading while a director of the specialty materials maker Ferro.

Kaufthal, Romano and Turgeon have been serving in their respective roles on an interim basis since Dec. 27, 2020.

“John and Jean-François have extensive combined leadership and operational experience in the pigment and mining industries, including many years at Tronox,” Kaufthal said. “Their demonstrated ability to lead as co-CEOs over the last two and a half months reinforces the board’s confidence in their ability to continue to successfully execute on the company’s long-term strategic plan.

“They possess the right mix of skills and leadership capabilities that led the board to determine that the co-CEO structure, with John and Jean-François at the helm, is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders,” Kaufthal concluded.