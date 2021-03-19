Proenza Schouler brings pop-up store to Greenwich Avenue

The New York City fashion brand Proenza Schouler has opened its first pop-up store in Greenwich.

The 1,600-square-foot temporary boutique at 272 Greenwich Ave. will operate through September and offer ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as the Proenza Schouler White Label casualwear line.

In a press statement, Proenza Schouler stated the pop-up store is “part of the brand’s long-term strategy to connect directly with customers at a local level, and will be the first of several migratory stores executed in partnership with FlagshipRTL,” a retail service platform that brings luxury brands to retail settings.

Proenza Schouler maintains its own retail store at 121 Greene St. in Manhattan.