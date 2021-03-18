Norwalk construction firm owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Michael C. Monroe, the owner of Norwalk-based Monroe Construction, has pleaded guilty to one federal count of tax evasion.

According to the charges brought against him, Monroe, 48, owed substantial unpaid income taxes and penalties to the IRS between 2008 and 2013.

In 2014, the IRS levied the company’s bank account, but Monroe subsequently closed this account and evaded his preexisting tax obligations over the next three years by using a check cashing service. Monroe cashed approximately $1.5 million in customer checks paid to his business through this service and failed to report more than $700,000 that his business generated in gross revenues for 2014 and 2015.

Furthermore, Monroe understated the federal income taxes he owed in 2014 and 2015 by approximately $34,000. As part of his plea, Monroe has agreed to pay total back taxes of $141,041.17, plus interest and penalties.

Monroe is scheduled for sentencing on June 15 and faces a maximum term of five years in prison. He was released pending sentencing.