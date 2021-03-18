LeBron James teams with PepsiCo on new energy drink line

PepsiCo is partnering with basketball star LeBron James on the rollout of its latest beverage, MTN Dew Rise Energy.

According to the Purchase company, MTN Dew Rise Energy has approximately 180 mg of caffeine, vitamins A and C, zinc, citicoline, antioxidants and fruit juice.

The product is available in six flavors and packaged in 16 oz. cans with a suggested retail price of $2.59.

James will serve as the celebrity spokesperson for the new product and for other products in the PepsiCo portfolio. James signed an endorsement deal with PepsiCo earlier this year after an 18-year run with the company’s rival Coca-Cola.

“LeBron is the epitome of motivation and has achieved legendary status by seizing every morning,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Energy Category, PepsiCo. “He not only continues to excel on and off the court but has dedicated his life to help others rise as well.”