Immigrant workers to launch hunger strike in White Plains in support of relief bill

Immigrant workers and advocates will begin a hunger strike on Thursday to bring pressure on state lawmakers to support legislation to set up a $3.5 billion fund to provide retroactive, direct cash assistance to those thousands of immigrant workers who haven’t been able to access unemployment benefits, stimulus checks or other government assistance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hunger strikers who will take part in the “Fast for the Forgotten” are Julio Galdamez and Janet Fry, both of the Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck; Martha Xochithl Gomez; Jose Rodriguez of the Don Bosco Center in Port Chester; Zeltzin Sanchez G; and Peekskill Council Member Vanessa Agudelo of the New York Immigration Coalition will meet at the White Plains Presbyterian Church, 39 N. Broadway, White Plains, at 11 a.m.

They are expected to be joined by Westchester County Legislators Christopher Johnson, Catherine Parker, Colin Smith, Nancy Barr and David Tubiolo; Yonkers Council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda; Tito Davila, a representative of state Sen. Peter Harckham’s office; Janet Rolon of Westchester Alianza; Diana Sanchez of Yonkers Sanctuary Movement; Nadia Molina of National Day Laborers Organizing Network; and Jennifer Hernandez of Make the Road NY.

The sponsor organizations are Community Resource Center, United Community Center, Obreros Unidos, Neighbors Link, Yonkers Sanctuary Movement, Don Bosco Center, Westchester Labor Alliance, New York Immigration Coalition, National Day Laborer Organizing Network and Make The Road NY.

The legislation SB4543 and A5421 are sponsored respectively by state Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Carmen De La Rosa.