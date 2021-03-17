Nonprofit 4-CT names Samper-Horak interim CEO

Catalina Samper-Horak has been named interim CEO of the Connecticut Covid-19 Charity Connection (4-CT) on the independent, 501(c)3 organization’s first anniversary. The move coincides with 4-CT Co-founder Ted Yang’s decision to vacate the CEO position; he will remain on its board.

Yang, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” and “recovering hedge fund guy,” is a managing partner at Westbury Group LLC, a boutique investment bank in Westport.

4-CT provides financial support to ensure that nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic can meet increased demand.

A Darien resident, Samper-Horak was the founding executive director of Building One Community (B1C), a nonprofit that focuses on helping Stamford’s immigrant community. She has been with the 4-CT board since its inception and was instrumental in the launch of the 4-CT Card cash assistance program.

“On this, our one-year anniversary, I’m stepping down as CEO so that 4-CT can begin to build our post-Covid future,” Yang said.

Samper-Horak has “hit the ground running,” he added, noting that 4-CT is supporting B1C’s vaccination clinic, which to date has vaccinated more than 350 immigrants.

“We plan to roll out this model throughout the state,” Yang said.