Jason Guyot becomes first tribe member to helm Foxwoods

Jason Guyot has been named president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Guyot has served as interim CEO since April 2020.

“What Jason has done over the past 12 months has been remarkable,” said Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler, “taking the helm of Foxwoods at the onset of the pandemic, building safety guidelines from the ground up to ensure guests feel safe, and championing a new kind of culture for our team members.”

Butler further noted that Guyot is the first member of the Pequot tribe to serve as Foxwoods CEO.

Guyot led Foxwoods’ Covid-19 response team, developing and implementing the resort’s extensive safety measures across its 9 million square feet. He also led strategic experience-based developments at the facility, including HighFlyer Zipline at Foxwoods, MONZA World-Class Indoor Karting, Foxwoods Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar, and Sugar Factory.

The lifelong Connecticut resident began his career at Foxwoods in 2003, starting as an employment and diversity manager, working his way through senior roles across Human Resources, Marketing, Gaming, and Hotel Operations.

He oversaw the expansion and opening efforts for the Fox Tower in 2008 before taking on the role of senior vice president of Resort Operations, guiding the property’s food and beverage, hotel operations, resort services, engineering and resort sales and development divisions.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been afforded the unique opportunity to begin and advance my career at Foxwoods, driven by my desire and passion to learn and grow, personally and professionally,” Guyot said. “As a tribal member, I’m equally grateful for the opportunity to contribute toward the future success of our tribal nation.”

Guyot will play a central role in Foxwoods’ evolving strategy, which includes negotiating with the state on allowing sports betting; Mohegan Sun reached such an agreement earlier this month.

In January, Foxwoods announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the historic El San Juan Casino, its first foray outside of the continental U.S.

The resort-casino will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.