Leathers Group, real estate investment manager focused on health care, opens in Rye

Leathers Group, a private real estate investment management firm focused on medical office and specialty health care real estate, has launched in Rye.

The new firm was created by Steve Leathers, a former managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle’s Healthcare Capital Markets Group. Leathers is joined in the venture by Sean Leahy, a former senior vice president of the asset management team for three health care real estate investment trusts sponsored by AR Global LLC, and Randy Beckman, the founder of LD Fin, a commercial real estate industry consultancy, and a former executive vice president of sales for Grubb & Ellis Realty Investors.

“Using our significant network of developers, owners and brokers, we are able to secure institutional properties with steady, predictable cash flow resulting from high tenant-retention afforded by healthcare assets,” said Leathers. “Our aim is to provide white glove service to investment advisors, broker-dealers and their clients. Through working to meet the investment objectives and needs of investors, we can deliver on a range of risk/reward profiles.”