Paier College of Art moves to Bridgeport, becomes Paier College

Paier College of Art has announced it is moving from Hamden to Bridgeport, where it will expand its offerings and change its name to Paier College.

Last June, Paier teamed with Goodwin University and the University of Bridgeport to create a colocation model on the latter’s campus; Sacred Heart University was originally part of this effort but later withdrew.

Paier will move into the University of Bridgeport’s Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts and Humanities and Cooper Hall Dormitory, along with two other buildings on the southwest side of the campus.

Paier College is also awaiting approval from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education and its accreditors to offer several degrees now offered by the University of Bridgeport, including bachelor’s degrees in industrial design, digital marketing, mass communication and marketing.

“As we evaluated the best path forward to achieve our long-term goals, it became clear that changing our name to embrace the growth of our programs and relocating to Bridgeport would offer the greatest benefits to our current and future students and faculty,” said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College.

Paier was founded in 1946 as the Paier School of Applied Arts in West Haven. The school relocated to New Haven in 1954 and Hamden in 1960. It gained accreditation as a four-year degree-granting college in 1982.