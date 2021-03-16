Home Government Goshen Mayor Mike Nuzzolese dies at 66

Goshen Mayor Mike Nuzzolese dies at 66

Phil Hall
Mike Nuzzolese, a firefighter who became mayor of the Orange County village of Goshen, died at his home on March 13 at the age of 66 after a long bout with cancer.

Goshen Mayor Mike Nuzzolese, left, and his predecessor, Kyle Roddey. Photo courtesy Kyle Roddey’s Facebook page.

Nuzzolese became Goshen’s interim mayor in September 2018 after Mayor Kyle Roddey resigned to become assistant vice principal at Goshen Central High School.

A Republican, Nuzzolese ran unopposed for mayor in March 2019 for a two-year term and was running unopposed again for a second term in an election scheduled for today. Village officials said the election will continue with Nuzzolese’s name on the ballot and Deputy Mayor Pete Smith will serve as acting mayor until the 2022 election.

Born and raised in Goshen, Nuzzolese was a member of the Goshen Fire Department for 42 years. He worked in the Department of Public Works for 37 years and became the department’s superintendent in 1995. He was also active in the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and was named the organization’s Person of the Year in 2001.

In an April 2020 interview with The Chroniclel newspaper, Nuzzolese expressed optimism that Goshen would rebound from the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The community will come back quickly,” he said. “When we open the village, I’m sure people will continue to respect others’ space. We don’t want small businesses to get hurt any more than they are. We have a healthy business district downtown. I know they’ll come back strong.”

