Sacred Heart University breaks ground on $70M ice arena

Sacred Heart University broke ground Monday on its $70 million ice arena on the university’s west campus in Fairfield.

The facility will be home to its Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs, figure skating team and men’s club team along with a new women’s program beginning in the fall. It is the continuation of a multiyear expansion program to support student growth, engagement and personal development, according to SHU President John J. Petillo.

Petillo also thanked Marisa and Frank Martire for their gift of $5 million in support of the arena, which will be named for the Martire family. Frank Martire, a 1969 graduate of Sacred Heart, is chairman of the university’s board of trustees and has an equity interest in the NHL’s Las Vegas franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Martires also supported the Frank and Marisa Martire Center for the Liberal Arts and the Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

The inaugural first pucks will be dropped in mid-January 2023 versus two nationally recognized hockey teams. The Pioneers’ Division I men’s ice hockey team will host Boston College of the Hockey East Conference on Jan. 14. The women’s team will drop their first puck the next day as they host the Harvard University Crimson of the ECAC.

Both opponents are annually ranked among the finest intercollegiate programs in the United States.

The 122,158-square-foot facility will include the latest technology in ice management to support the 85-foot by 200-foot NHL standard rink. Student athletes will have access to technologically advanced locker rooms, a strength and conditioning facility, a sports medicine and hydrotherapy suite, a rapid-shot puck room for off-ice training and team film, meeting and lounge spaces.

The university’s nationally recognized figure skating team will also benefit from a pro-motion training harness in addition to a specifically designed Olympic-level locker room.

“This arena will be a Division I intercollegiate skating cornerstone and one of the best in the Northeast,” said Jim Barquinero, senior vice president, enrollment and athletics, who founded the ice programs during the 1990s. “In addition to providing a sophisticated and beautiful home venue for our teams, it will serve our entire university community and residents throughout the region.”

Barquinero also noted that the arena will become an educational internship and graduate assistantship learning laboratory for those studying in such academic disciplines as hospitality, sports communication and media, sport management and marketing.

In addition to guest lectures, concerts and other activities, there will be reserved open skating time available to students, faculty, staff and the public.

Development and construction of the arena is a collaboration among JLG Architects, the SLAM Collaborative, Dimensional Innovations and Consigli Construction.