Organic food producer Bessties leases warehouse space in Norwalk

Bessties LLC has signed a lease for warehouse space at 300 Wilson Ave. in Norwalk. The company produces organic, high-fiber food products, such as “besst” crackers and pancake mix, available online and through grocers.

Eva Kornreich, vice president with Angel Commercial LLC, negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord and was the sole broker involved in the transaction.

“Industrial/warehouse space is a strong sector in the commercial real estate market and continues to lease at a brisk pace,” she said.

The 105,990-square-foot warehouse/flex building, owned by 300 Wilson Avenue LLC, is home to the SoNo Ice House and various promotional, media, and business services companies.

Kornreich, who is the exclusive broker for the premises, said that 5,000 square feet of warehouse space remains, divisible to 2,500 square feet. Second-floor office suites ranging from 1,125 to 4,850 square feet are also available.