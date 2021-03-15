CT tentatively accelerating vaccine rollout; 16-and-over eligible on April 5

Connecticut is accelerating its Covid vaccine rollout, with April 5 the tentative date for all residents over the age of 16 to receive an inoculation.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the revised schedule comes as a result of the state being informed by the Biden administration that it should anticipate receiving a “significant increase” in supplies of all three federally authorized vaccines over the next several weeks.

“Based on our discussions with the federal government regarding vaccine allocation, we anticipate receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April,” the governor said. “This allotment, combined with our state’s strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible.

“It’s still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it,” Lamont cautioned, “and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day.”

Connecticut continues to rank among the top five states in the nation in the percentage of population that has been vaccinated, he said.

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Connecticut include:

All individuals age 55 and older;

Health care personnel;

Medical first responders;

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;

Residents and staff of select congregate settings; and

PreK-12 school staff and professional child care providers.

Going forward, Connecticut’s rollout of the vaccine will proceed on the following schedule:

March 19 : Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45 to 54

: Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45 to 54 April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16 to 44

The state will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

All eligible individuals in Connecticut who would like to receive the vaccine must make an appointment in advance. Information on making an appointment and finding the closest available clinic can be found online at ct.gov/covidvaccine, or by calling 877-918-2224.