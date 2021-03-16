Dobbs Ferry offers contactless parking payment via ParkMobile app

Through a partnership with ParkMobile, the village of Dobbs Ferry will now allow drivers to pay for parking on their phones instead of at a meter or pay station.

The payment option will be available for more than 400 on-street parking spaces and in off-street lots throughout the village.

In Westchester, ParkMobile is already an option in White Plains, Elmsford, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Hastings and Yonkers, as well as in Nyack, Stamford, Greenwich, Norwalk and New York City. It is available in more than 450 cities across the U.S. for municipal, event venue, airport and college campus parking and has over 22 million users, with over 4 million users in the New York tristate area alone.

Aside from the convenience of paying from a smartphone, the method is also being promoted by community leaders as a safer alternative to meters or pay stations in terms of preventing the chance of Covid-19 transmission from frequently touched surfaces.

“The village of Dobbs Ferry is thrilled to offer a contactless option for parking payments,” said Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo. “By partnering with ParkMobile, we are providing a smarter and safer way for our residents, personnel, and visitors to pay for parking.”

The app is available for both iPhone and Android users, or the service can be accessed via mobile web browser. In addition to paying for a set amount of time for a space, users can also extend their parking time through ParkMobile without having to return to the space.