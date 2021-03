Westchester Children’s Association’s annual 2021 Advocacy Breakfast titled “A Teachable Moment: Ensuring Equity During the Pandemic and Beyond!” will be held March 31 at 9 a.m. via Zoom with speakers Rep. Jamaal Bowman, 16th Congressional District, and Dr. Lester Young Jr., chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents. Admission is free and open to all. Register at wca4kids.org/advocacybreakfast or…