THIS LITTLE PIGGY WENT TO MARKET; THIS LITTLE PIGGY STAYED AT...

In honor of National Pig Day, held annually on March 1, Curator Jonathon Benjamin gave a behind-the-scenes look at Mama and Lizzy, two farm favorite pigs at the Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm, a family-friendly park that is home to more than 50 animals in Katonah. Benjamin said: “Both Mama and Lizzy are heritage breeds…