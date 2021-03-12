On Tuesday, Westchester County’s Office of Economic Development announced the creation of its new Advanced Manufacturing Industry Desk.

While the county is already home to several advanced manufacturing firms and educational programs for the sector, the industry desk was established to promote growth, address the needs of companies operating in Westchester and attract new companies to the county.

The industry desk will be staffed by the Office of Economic Development, and will gain guidance and support from an industry task force.

Task force members include:

Co-chair: Deborah Novick, director of entrepreneurship and innovation for Westchester Office of Economic Development

Co-chair: Bridget Gibbons, director of economic development for the Westchester County Executive’s Office

Dudley Boden, president and CEO of Magnetic Analysis Corp., headquartered in Elmsford

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester

Harold M. King, executive vice president of the Council of Industry of Southeastern New York

Thom Kleiner, executive director of the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board

Ron Lorentzen, general manager for Bantam Tools, located in Peekskill

Justin Lukach, president of Micromold Products, Inc., headquartered in Yonkers

Michael N. Romita, president and CEO of the Westchester County Association

Oliver Stauffer, CEO of Packaging Technologies & Inspection, located in Hawthorne

Teresita B. Wisell, vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education at Westchester Community College

The county noted that more members may be added in the near future.

The advanced manufacturing industry is one of the Office of Economic Development’s “priority sectors.” Others include biosciences, for which an industry desk was launched in February, and financial technology.