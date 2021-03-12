U.S. Reps. call for Cuomo to resign; NY State Assembly takes first impeachment step

Ten U.S. Representatives from New York, all Democrats, including Congressmen from Westchester and the Hudson Valley, this morning called on New York’s Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign as the scandal surrounding his behavior continues to grow.

Among the 10 were Rep. Mondaire Jones of the 17thCongressional District, which includes parts of Westchester and Rockland; Rep. Jamal Bowman of the 16th District, which covers parts of Westchester and the Bronx; and Rep. Anthony Delgado of the 19th District, which includes parts of the Lower Hudson Valley.

On Twitter this morning, Jones said, in part, “…it has become clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to continue leading our state.” He added, “For the good of our state and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign.”

The others who this morning declared that Cuomo needs to go are U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Grace Meng, Andriano Espaillat and Nydia Velasquez.

The representatives issued separate statements. Their actions follow a move yesterday that could lead to Cuomo being impeached by the state legislature.

The first step in the process that could lead to impeachment was taken yesterday afternoon when State Assembly Speaker and fellow Democrat Carl Heastie gave the go-ahead to open an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by the governor, including sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

Heastie met with members of the Assembly Majority Conference yesterday before authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation. The investigation is to be led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles D. Lavine.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement. “The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation.”

Heastie made it clear that the State Assembly’s probe is separate and distinct from the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General Letitia James. No timeline was immediately established for the committee’s investigation.

If the Judiciary Committee finds there is sufficient cause, it can recommend that the Assembly vote on whether to impeach Cuomo. It also is possible for an impeachment resolution to be introduced directly in the Assembly; such a resolution has already been offered by Assembly Republicans. Because Speaker Heastie controls what comes up on the floor of the Assembly, the Republican measure has not been introduced.

Democrats control both the New York State Assembly and Senate.

If the issue should make it to the floor of the Assembly and come to a vote, a simple majority would be required to impeach. Cuomo would then face trial in the State Senate. The trial court would consist of the Senate members, the Senate president and judges on the State Court of Appeals.

If the Assembly were to impeach Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become the acting governor, pending results of Cuomo’s Senate trial. A two-thirds vote is required to convict in the Senate. If he was convicted, Cuomo would be removed from office and Hochul would become governor and serve out his term.

More than 120 state lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign. The governor said he would not resign and has denied all of the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, the Albany Times Union newspaper reported on a sixth allegation against Cuomo. According to the newspaper, a female staff member whose name was withheld by the publication had been summoned to the Executive Mansion in Albany to help Cuomo with an problem he was having with his cellphone.

According to the report, the woman alleged that while she was in the governor’s residence on the second floor of the mansion, without her consent, Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her.