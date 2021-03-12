ENTA relocating Sleepy Hollow clinic to Tarrytown

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) is relocating its clinical site at 358 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to a new 9,405-square-foot facility at 220 White Plains Road in Tarrytown. ENTA, which has signed a 13-year lease for the space with Tally Rand LLC, plans to be in the new site by the fourth quarter of the year.

Robert Glazer, the CEO of ENTA, said, “This move is a reflection of our strong roots in Westchester County and emphasizes our commitment to this community over the long term. This expansion further enhances our ability to provide what we already offer, which is the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care possible. We are extremely pleased with this new lease.”

The new office will have 12 state-of-the-art exam rooms. There will three allergy exam rooms equipped for testing and injections, two hearing aid dispensary rooms, and audiology services.