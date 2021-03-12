ENTA relocating Sleepy Hollow clinic to Tarrytown

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) is relocating its clinical site at 358 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to a new 9,405-square-foot facility at 220 White Plains Road in Tarrytown.
ENTA, which has signed a 13-year lease for the space with Tally Rand LLC, plans to be in the new site by the fourth quarter of the year.
Robert Glazer, the CEO of ENTA, said, “This move is a reflection of our strong roots in Westchester County and emphasizes our commitment to this community over the long term. This expansion further enhances our ability to provide what we already offer, which is the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care possible. We are extremely pleased with this new lease.”
The new office will have 12 state-of-the-art exam rooms. There will three allergy exam rooms equipped for testing and injections, two hearing aid dispensary rooms, and audiology services.
ENTA said that the physicians currently practicing in Sleepy Hollow will be making the move to Tarrytown. One of them, Michael Bergstein, a facial plastics specialist, said, “We are delighted to get this lease finalized, and eager to relocate to this newer and more modern building. The new location will only reinforce our commitment to Westchester County, and allow our team to successfully treat the patient population in the best possible manner.”
The other physicians include Cameron Budenz, an Otologist/Neurotologist; Joseph DePietro, a voice and swallowing specialist; Deya Jourdy, a rhinology/skull base specialist; Craig Zalvan, also a voice and swallowing specialist; Allergist Immunologist Mark Davis-Lorton,; Audiologist Jessica Comparetto; and Lucia Khoder, also an audiologist.
The group is also looking to recruit a fellowship trained pediatric otolaryngologist.