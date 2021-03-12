Stamford marketing agency PCI Creative Group is acquired

Stamford marketing agency PCI Creative Group has been acquired by Somerville, Massachusetts-based Grossman Marketing Group. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, PCI Creative Group focuses on multiple marketing channels, including advertising, social media, direct mail, digital interactive campaigns, graphic design and print and web design.

Its clients have included Edgewater Development, Greenwich Hospital, Oak Development Group, and Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists

“We have worked tirelessly over the last three and a half decades to develop and cement our reputation for producing high-quality work and creating long-lasting relationships with our clients,” said Anne Chiapetta, principal at PCI Creative Group. “As we look to take a less active role in day-to-day operations over the next few years, it was a perfect time to pass the torch to Grossman Marketing Group.

“Their stellar reputation and the prestigious clients they have served, many for decades, ensures that our clients will continue to receive the same level of excellent, reliable and high-touch service to which they have grown accustomed,” she added.

PCI Creative Group is the third Connecticut company that Grossman has acquired in recent years, following its purchase of Norwalk’s ASAP Inc. in 2013 and East Hartford’s Fleet Business Products in 2015. The company maintains a Hartford office that combines its Connecticut operations.