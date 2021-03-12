Cryptocurrency exchange BitFlyer USA launches Connecticut service

BitFlyer USA, a cryptocurrency exchange, is now licensed to do business in Connecticut.

A San Francisco-headquartered subsidiary of Japan’s BitFlyer Holdings, the company enables Connecticut residents to buy and sell digital assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Users can purchase cryptocurrencies with credit or debit cards, wire transfer or PayPal, and the platform allows for the scheduling of daily, weekly, monthly, or semi-monthly purchases.

“BitFlyer USA is happy to continue our expansion by adding Connecticut as our 48th state,” said Chief Operating Officer Joel Edgerton. “We have achieved significant growth in our business this year and look forward to bringing our global platform to Connecticut residents.”